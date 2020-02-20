Teenage driver groped by man impersonating an Opelika police officer

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Police in Opelika are searching for a man said to be impersonating one of their own.
Officers were called to the area of Old Opelika Rd. at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 19 after it was reported that someone was impersonating an officer.
A teenage female driver was driving alone in her car when a white pickup truck with an amber light flashing pulled up behind her. The driver pulled over and the suspect reportedly sexually groped her before allowing her to leave.
The victim reported that the man, who appeared to be in his mid-to-late forties was wearing a black uniform without patches on the sleeve, but had a badge that said Opelika Police.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the OPD Detective Division at 334-705-5220 as they continue to investigate.
