TherapeuticsMD: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

February 20, 2020 at 7:23 AM EST - Updated February 20 at 7:23 AM

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) _ TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD) on Thursday reported a loss of $49.4 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Boca Raton, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 20 cents per share.

The woman's health care product company posted revenue of $15.9 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $13.2 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $176.1 million, or 72 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $49.6 million.

The company's shares closed at $2.40. A year ago, they were trading at $5.99.

