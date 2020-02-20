Three area girls basketball teams advance to GHSA state quarterfinals

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Three area girls teams advanced to the quarterfinals as second round play in the GHSA state basketball tournament got underway on Wednesday night.
The Carver Tigers continued their Class 4A state title defense with a 66-49 victory over the White County Warriors. Olivia Cochran led the way with 16 points.
Americus-Sumter took care of business on the road. The Panthers beat Marist 33-32 in a low scoring game to claim their quarterfinal berth.
In Class 1A-Public, the top-seeded Central-Talbotton Hawks had no trouble with Dooly County, beating the Bobcats 69-33. Tyshemia Bunkley had 19 points, while Shakemia Marshall added 18.
In Class 5A, the Harris County Tigers saw their season come to and end with a 57-47 loss to the Carrollton Trojans. Zikeyah Carter led the Tigers with 19 points.
Four other teams will play their second round games on Thursday night. The Troup girls are at Cross Creek in Class 4A. The three remaining boys teams hit the court as well, with Spencer hosting Dublin in Class 2A, Americus-Sumter hosting Blessed Trinity in 4A, and Manchester traveling to face Wilkinson County in Class 1A-Public.
