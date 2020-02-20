13-year-old arrested in Opelika, charged with multiple felonies

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A 13-year-old in Opelika has been arrested and charged with multiple felonies.
Investigation led to the identification of the teenager and some possible accomplices in incidents dating back to mid-December.
He is being charged with:
- First-degree robbery of the Murf Mart in the 1000 block of Frederick Ave. on Dec. 15, 2019
- First-degree receiving stolen property in reference to a stolen car taken from the 3300 block of 3rd Ave. on Jan. 6
- First-degree robbery of the Grub Mart in the 1800 block of Lafayette Pkwy. on Jan. 31
- First-degree theft of property in reference to a stolen car taken from the 1000 block of Frederick Ave. on Feb. 6
The cases have been forwarded to the Lee County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.
Further investigation is ongoing into identifying accomplices and other cases where this juvenile is a suspect.
