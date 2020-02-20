21-year-old Meriwether Co. man reported missing

MERIWETHER COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 21-year-old.
Richard Ellis Parham Jr., who goes by Ellis, was last seen leaving his residence in an unknown direction on Feb. 18 at approximately 9:30 p.m. and has not been seen since.
Parham was driving a silver 2015 Nissan Rogue with Georgia tag RDU2807.
He reportedly left behind his cell phone and other important items.
Friends and family of Parham say that in the days leading up to his disappearance he was acting “very strange” and had an “altered mental status.”
He has no history of mental illness in his family and has no known drug abuse habits at this time.
Parham is from the Atlanta area and his parents live in Smyrna, Ga.
He is 5′9″ and approximately 150 pounds.
Anyone with information on Parham’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office at 706-672-6647.
