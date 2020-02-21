Columbus police searching for missing teen last seen near Gleason Ave.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking the public for assistance locating a missing teen.
14-year-old Makayla Lawrence was last seen February 19 near Gleason Avenue in Columbus.
She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white t-shirt, and black hoodie. Makayla was wearing white Nike Air Force 1 sneakers. Her hair is in box braids wrapped into a bun.
Makayla is 5’7” and weighs 230 pounds. She has brown eyes and black and brown hair. Columbus police say Makayla is believed to be hiding in someone’s house in the area of Gleason Avenue or Benning Hills.
Anyone with information on Makayla’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.
