Columbus police searching for missing woman last seen near Ginny Ave.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is searching for a missing woman.
20-year-old Destiny Leonard was last seen Wednesday, February 19 near Ginny Avenue.
Leonard is 5’2” and weighs 130 pounds. She has black eyes and short hair. Leonard may be wearing a long, black and red wig or long, black and red box braids.
Anyone with information on Leonard’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Columbus police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.
