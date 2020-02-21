Columbus sees 15 homicides in 3 months

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Since the beginning of December 2019, Columbus has seen 15 homicides.
There were six people killed in both December and January. There have been three homicides so far in February.
Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan said the numbers are unusual numbers as the city usually averages about three murders per month. Bryan said the public does not need to be worried about their safety.
"I think the citizens of Columbus should feel safe unless they're out at two or three in the morning in the wrong area of town or wherever some of these shootings are happening,” said Bryan. “They shouldn't worry. These basically aren't just random acts. I mean, the Columbus police homicide division is doing a great job. They're catching these perpetrators quickly and collecting all of the evidence that they need to prosecute the individuals."
Bryan said the city is ahead of the count from last year’s numbers but still emphasizes the public should not be scared.
