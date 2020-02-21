Cumulus: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) _ Cumulus Media Inc. (CMLS) on Friday reported fourth-quarter profit of $1.6 million.
The Atlanta-based company said it had net income of 8 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to 69 cents per share.
The radio station owner posted revenue of $285.5 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $61.3 million, or $3.02 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.11 billion.
Cumulus shares have declined 19% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 14% in the last 12 months.
