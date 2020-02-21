A Drier Weekend in Store

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Finally, a much-needed change in the forecast today after days on end of wet weather. Though rain chances are not totally gone today (still a 10% chance of some patchy drizzle through the afternoon), no more widespread steady rain is a vast improvement for Friday. Temperatures are running much colder thanks to the Arctic air mass settling into the Southeast with freezing wind chills this morning and highs only nearing 50 this afternoon. Unfortunately, some clouds will still linger throughout the day, but sunshine returns in full tomorrow.
A light freeze is possible Saturday morning, but apart from that, the start of the weekend looks much drier and sunnier in comparison to this past week. Expect highs in the upper 50s tomorrow and nearing 60 for Sunday, though we expect more clouds around by then. Trending a touch warmer again for the first half of next week with highs back in the 60s and mornings not as frigid. Another rainmaker heads our way Monday with some showers possible through Wednesday before we dry out and endure another cold blast for the latter half of the week.
