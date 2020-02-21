A Drier Weekend in Store

A light freeze is possible Saturday morning, but apart from that, the start of the weekend looks much drier and sunnier in comparison to this past week. Expect highs in the upper 50s tomorrow and nearing 60 for Sunday, though we expect more clouds around by then. Trending a touch warmer again for the first half of next week with highs back in the 60s and mornings not as frigid. Another rainmaker heads our way Monday with some showers possible through Wednesday before we dry out and endure another cold blast for the latter half of the week.