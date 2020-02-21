EWU looks to extend streak vs N. Arizona

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Cameron Shelton and Brooks DeBisschop have led the Lumberjacks. Shelton is averaging 13.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists while DeBisschop is putting up 12.1 points and eight rebounds per game. The Eagles have been anchored by seniors Mason Peatling and Jacob Davison. Peatling has averaged 17 points and 8.8 rebounds while Davison has put up 18.2 points per game.