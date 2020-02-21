Freezing Temperatures Expected This Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The rain has finally moved out & the last of the clouds are finally moving out this afternoon! This weekend looks dry with lots of sunshine on Saturday, with increasing clouds on Sunday. Temperatures during the day will top out in the 50s Saturday, a touch warmer on Sunday in the lower 60s.
Nighttime temperatures are a different story, with a freeze likely both tonight & Saturday night. The coldest temperatures will be tonight, with the mercury dropping into the 20s in many spots. Lows will once again plunge into the lower 30s Saturday night.
Rain chances return Monday into Tuesday as the next cold front approaches the area. Severe weather is not expected, and rainfall totals look to stay under an inch. Behind the front, winter cold returns for the 2nd half of the week with highs in the 50s & lows in the 30s!
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.