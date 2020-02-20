Greenwave advance to GHSA quarterfinals; Americus-Sumter boys and Troup girls also advance

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Spencer Greenwave held off a furious fourth quarter rally to hang on and post a 60-57 win over the Dublin Fighting Irish in the second round of the GHSA Class 2A state basketball playoffs on Thursday night in Columbus.
Jaylin Sellers led all scorers with 25, and Jaquez Holt added 15 for the Greenwave. Jaques Evans led the Irish with 21 points, while Qua King added 19.
The Greenwave built up a 12-point lead in the third quarter before Dublin began their run. J.T. Wright hit a layup with under three minutes to go to tie the game at 57-apiece. Spencer took the lead at the free throw line, and a wild three at the buzzer by Kendall Wade clanged off the iron to give the Greenwave the victory.
Spencer’s poor free-throw shooting down the stretch kept the Irish in the game. The Greenwave was 3-of-8 from the line in the fourth quarter, but those three makes came from Sellers after the game was tied and provided the margin of victory.
Spencer will travel to Augusta to face Glenn Hills in the state quarterfinals next week.
Also advancing in the GHSA state tournament were the Americus-Sumter Panthers in Class 4A. The Panthers beat Blessed Trinity 62-59 in overtime. They’ll play at St. Pius X in their quarterfinal matchup.
The Manchester Blue Devils saw their run in the Class 1A-Public School playoff end at Wilkinson County, 74-63.
And in the one girls game on Thursday night, Troup hit a shot at the buzzer to defeat the Cross Creek Razorbacks, 46-45. Next up for the Tigers in the 4A quarterfinals is a road trip to face McDonough.
