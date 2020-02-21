Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young scored a career-high 50 points to lead the Atlanta Hawks to a 129-124 victory over the Miami Heat. The Hawks scored the final 10 points of the game after trailing 124-119. Young made 18 of 19 free throws and 8 of 15 3-pointers to set his scoring high in his first game after starting in the All-Star Game. Bam Adebayo had 28 points and a season-high 19 rebounds for Miami. Adebayo, the NBA All-Star skills champion, added seven assists. Miami has lost five of its last six games. Kevin Huerter and De'Andre Hunter each scored 17 points for Atlanta.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabriel Vilardi had a goal and an assist in his NHL debut and the Los Angeles Kings began a five-game homestand with a 5-4 victory over the Florida Panthers. Vilardi, who was the 11th overall pick in the 2017 draft, scored the fastest rookie debut goal in Kings history when he fired a wrist shot past Florida's Sergei Bobrovsky 86 seconds into the game. Drew Doughty added a goal and an assist while Anze Kopitar had two assists to extend his points streak to four games. Panthers center Aleksander Barkov scored a pair of goals and Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and three assists to extend his points streak to five games.
MIAMI (AP) — Dwyane Wade is about to get the highest honor the Miami Heat can bestow on a former player. Wade will become the fifth Heat player to get his number retired by the team, joining Alonzo Mourning, Tim Hardaway, Shaquille O’Neal and Chris Bosh. A three-day celebration of Wade’s time in Miami starts on Friday, a weekend highlighted by his No. 3 formally going to the rafters on Saturday night when the Heat play host to the Cleveland Cavaliers.
MIAMI (AP) — Karl Dorrell has been promoted to assistant head coach by the Miami Dolphins, who also announced the hiring of three assistants. The Dolphins hired Gerald Alexander as defensive backs coach, Anthony Campanile as linebackers coach and Lemuel Jeanpierre as assistant offensive line coach. Dorrell, who is also the Dolphins' wide receivers coach, is entering the second season of his second stint with the team.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — ACC title contenders No. 8 Florida State and No. 11 Louisville may have more on their minds than just their upcoming games this weekend. The 11th-ranked Cardinals and No. 8 Florida State have a showdown Monday night that could go a long way to determining the regular-season champion. First, the Seminoles must get past North Carolina State and the Cardinals must contend with North Carolina. Both games take place Saturday. Louisville moved back into first place in the league race this past Wednesday night with a win over Syracuse.
UNDATED (AP) — No. 10 Kentucky has won five in a row and holds a two-game lead over three schools in the Southeastern Conference. That trio includes Florida, which brings a three-game winning streak into the first of two meetings against the Wildcats. The Gators have regrouped from a 17-point loss at Mississippi to win their last three by an average margin of 16.3 points per game. They've won five of six overall since a three-game slide and look to continue their quest to earn one of the top four seeds and a double bye for the tournament in Nashville.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Nicki Ekhomu scored 18 of her season-high 23 points in the second half and No. 17 Florida State beat Wake Forest 78-67. Ekhomu was 10-of-14 shooting and had six assists. Kiah Gillespie scored 15 points, Morgan Jones added 14 and Nausia Woolfolk 13 for Florida State. The Seminoles made just four of their first 19 shots and Wake Forest took a 17-9 lead when Gina Conti hit a 3-pointer about three minutes into the second quarter but Florida State shot 74% (29 of 39) the rest of the way. Ivana Raca led Wake Forest with 17 points.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Alec Martinez had a goal and an assist in his Vegas debut, and the Golden Knights stopped Tampa Bay's 11-game win streak with a 5-3 victory over the Lightning. Martinez, who was acquired in a trade with Los Angeles on Wednesday, tied the game late in the first period, delighting the crowd at T-Mobile Arena. It was Martinez's second goal of the season; he also scored at Vegas on Jan. 9. Paul Stastny, Mark Stone, Ryan Reaves and Max Pacioretty also scored for the Golden Knights. Steven Stamkos had two goals for Tampa Bay, and Kevin Shattenkirk also scored.