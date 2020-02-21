The Juicy Seafood restaurant in Columbus responds to allegations of card fraud

By Olivia Gunn | February 21, 2020

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Juicy Seafood restaurant in Columbus responded to accusations of card fraud.

In a Facebook post, the restaurant said a designated cashier or manager will handle all transactions. The Juicy Seafood also has a cash reward for any customer with proof of card fraud at the restaurant.

The restaurant said if anyone can bring in proof that a waitress has committed any card fraud, a reward of $100 cash and a $200 gift card will be given.

