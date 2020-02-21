Man shot while driving near Jenkins St. in LaGrange; police searching for suspect

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured Thursday night.
Officers were dispatched to Wellstar Medical Center in regard to a person being shot at around 7:18 p.m. Upon arrival, the victim told police he was shot in his left arm while driving near Jenkins Street.
The victim did not have a description of the suspect.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.
