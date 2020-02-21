Pam Brown announces candidacy for Muscogee County Sheriff

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A candidate announced her run for Muscogee County Sheriff Friday.
Pam Brown announced her candidacy at the Corporate Center on 12th Street in Columbus.
Brown ran for sheriff in 2012 and 2016. She said she has ideas to help stop crime and save money.
"I still have a lot of great ideas that I can share with the mayor and city council to help solve some of this crime in Muscogee County," said Brown.
Brown joins Mark LaJoye and Marshal Greg Countryman who are also vying to unseat current Sheriff Donna Tompkins.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.