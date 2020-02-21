Phenix City Housing Authority receives grant to help fund new park

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Phenix City Housing Authority wants to make multi-million dollar changes to the Five Points neighborhood.
This would include Frederick Douglas Apartments and areas from the river to Highway 280 and South Railroad to Mill Creek. The housing authority recently received a grant from the Community Foundation of the Chattahoochee Valley (CFCV) that it plans to use for funding a new park.
“We have great parks in Phenix City, but we didn’t feel like we had too much green open space in this general area, specifically within our transformation neighborhood,” said Mary Mayrose, executive director of the Phenix City Housing Authority.
Some people in Phenix City are excited about the new improvements being made.
“I think renovating this area would bring a lot more people to the area, different than the same type of people and it will be positive,” said Timothy Massey.
The Phenix City Housing Department is applying for a multi-million dollar grant from United States Housing and Urban Development (HUD) in June. One of the requirements for the HUD grant is to create a project for the area it wants to renovate. This is why a park is being built.
“We are required to do what’s called a ‘doing while planning project.’ This is where HUD says to community like us, show us that you can do, something that you can get organized and you can create this project, whatever it may be,” said Mayrose.
The Phenix City Housing Authority is working to finding contractors to build the park and plants to build it at 12th Avenue and 14th Place.
