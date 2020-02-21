Several organizations participate in dedicating little free library to MLK Elementary School in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Several organizations came together in Columbus Thursday to donate to a local elementary school.
The Columbus and Atlanta chapters of Dads Read in partnership with Foresters Financial and the Eta Iota Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. participated in dedicating an official little free library to Martin Luther King, Jr. Elementary School.
One member of Alpha Kappa Alpha spoke on her organization’s role in the dedication.
"Our organization is really built on and stands on service to all mankind,” said Breanna Barnes, AKA Columbus State University chapter president. “So, it means a lot for us to be able to give back to the youth, who of course, are our leaders for the future.”
The little library is located outside the school for students to pick up a book and read whenever they want.
