Suspect arrested in 2019 fatal hit and run accident near Victory Dr. in Columbus

By Olivia Gunn | February 21, 2020 at 1:31 PM EST - Updated February 21 at 2:01 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A suspect has been arrested in a fatal hit and run accident in Columbus.

The accident happened January 12, 2019 near Victory Drive and Tiknor Drive and claimed the life of Laantoneus Moses.

Eddie Riggins, 36, was arrested February 21 and charged with the following:

First-degree homicide by vehicle

Leaving the scene

Duty to report accident

Following too closely

Driving while license suspended

No proof of insurance

Columbus police say investigators began to receive information on the case after a video of the suspect fleeing the scene was released a few weeks ago. This information along with other evidence led to Riggins’ arrest.

Riggins is scheduled to appear in Recorder’s Court Tuesday, February 25 at 8 a.m.

