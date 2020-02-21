Suspect arrested in 2019 fatal hit and run accident near Victory Dr. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A suspect has been arrested in a fatal hit and run accident in Columbus.
The accident happened January 12, 2019 near Victory Drive and Tiknor Drive and claimed the life of Laantoneus Moses.
Eddie Riggins, 36, was arrested February 21 and charged with the following:
First-degree homicide by vehicle
Leaving the scene
Duty to report accident
Following too closely
Driving while license suspended
No proof of insurance
Columbus police say investigators began to receive information on the case after a video of the suspect fleeing the scene was released a few weeks ago. This information along with other evidence led to Riggins’ arrest.
Riggins is scheduled to appear in Recorder’s Court Tuesday, February 25 at 8 a.m.
