United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley celebrates exceeding 2019 campaign goal

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley celebrated exceeding its 2019 campaign goal Thursday.
The organization exceeded its goal by more than $150,000, raising $7,241,800. The celebration was held at the Courtyard by Marriott in Phenix City with over 200 guests in attendance.
“Raising over 7.2 million dollars and far exceeding our goal shows what is possible when an entire community works together,” said President and COO of Synovus Kevin Blair, 2019 United Way Campaign Chair. “This has been an amazing effort by hundreds of partners and volunteers along with over 15,000 donors- all working together collectively to ensure that everyone in the Chattahoochee Valley is cared for and supported,” he added.
United Way’s 2019 campaign was titled “Change Doesn’t Happen Alone.”
During the event, awards were also presented to several individuals and companies, including WTVM. The station received the Hope Isn’t a One Man Band Award.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.