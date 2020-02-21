Woman charged with drug trafficking in Lee County

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - A Georgia woman has been arrested and taken to the Lee County Detention Facility on felony drug trafficking charge.
According to the Auburn Police Department, 60-year-old Columbus, Georgia, resident Kathy Ann Whitfield was arrested Monday by DEA agents and Auburn narcotics unit members.
The arrest comes after a joint investigation between the federal and local law enforcement agencies, which conducted a subsequent search at the house residence where Whitfield was found.
Inside, authorities found 6 ½ kilos of cocaine, a kilo press, more than six pounds of marijuana, an AR-15 rifle and an undisclosed amount of cash.
Police said their investigation is ongoing, but that it has led to a total seizure of approximately $500,000 in cash, 15 kilos of cocaine, over six pounds of marijuana and an assault rifle.
Whitfield has since been released on a $50,000 bond.
