17-year-old wanted for murder at Warren Williams Homes in Columbus turns himself in

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A suspect wanted for murder in Columbus is in police custody.
A murder warrant was issued for 17-year-old Derick Jones for the January shooting death of Dorian Gibson at the Warren Williams Homes.
Gibson suffered multiple gunshot wounds.
Columbus police confirmed Jones, accompanied by his attorney, turned himself in to police Friday, February 21. He did not make a statement.
Jones’ preliminary hearing is scheduled for Saturday, February 22 at 8 a.m. and will be rescheduled for Wednesday, February 26 at 9 a.m.
