Austin no-hits Wolves to lead RusCo to win

SEALE, Ala. (WTVM) - Logan Austin threw a no-hitter and struck out 17 to lead the Russell County Warriors to a 7-0 win over the Dothan Wolves on Saturday afternoon at Tony Rasmus Field.
Austin walked the second batter he faced, then didn’t allow a baserunner the rest of the way in picking up his second win of the season.
On the offensive side, the Warriors picked up four runs in the third inning on a bases loaded walk, a ground out, a wild, and an error. They added three more in the fourth on an RBI single by Zack Henderson, a double steal, and an error.
The no-hitter by Austin was the fourth of his high school career.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.