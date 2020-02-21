Bouton and Brooks power Cougars to win over Flagler

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Isaac Bouton and Robert Brooks hit their first homers of the year to lead the Columbus State Cougars to a 6-1 win over the Flagler Saints on Friday night at Ragsdale Field in the first game of a three-game Peach Belt Conference series.
Bouton’s three-run homer in the fifth inning snapped a 1-1 tie and provided the go-ahead runs. Brooks added a two-run blast in the seventh inning for insurance.
Jalen Latta turned in another stellar mound performance for the Cougars (8-3, 3-1 PBC). The senior went seven innings, giving up just one run on six hits and striking out eight while walking just one. Miles Dutton finished things off with two scoreless innings of relief work.
The Cougars and Saints (9-3, 2-2 PBC) play the second game of the series on Saturday afternoon, with first pitch scheduled for 2 pm ET.
