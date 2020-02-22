Columbus native appears in new ABC show, ‘For Life’

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus native is making his television debut in a new ABC show.
Erskine Alexander was an extra on the new ABC drama, “For Life.” The two-part drama series was inspired by the life of Isaac Wright, Jr. Wright became a lawyer litigating cases for other inmates while fighting to overturn his own life sentence for a crime he didn’t commit.
Alexander said he is grateful for the opportunity.
“[It was a] phenomenal experience,” said Alexander. “And the funny thing about it is, I was actually down here, I was actually in Atlanta for my undergrad homecoming at Morris Brown College and I got the phone call. You know, it's one thing to have an icon as a rapper-but to see him face-to face- and to work directly with him and right next to him you know… that was a phenomenal experience.”
“For Life” air on ABC Tuesday’s at 10 p.m.
