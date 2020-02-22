Dry For The Weekend!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - This weekend looks dry, with lots of sunshine on Saturday, and increasing clouds on Sunday. Daytime temperatures will top out in the upper 50s this afternoon, Sunday will be a touch warmer as highs reach the lower 60s.
Another freeze is likely tonight, so remember to protect this plants & pets. Frost is also a possibility as temps plunge into the lower 30s.
Rain chances return Monday into Tuesday as the next cold front approaches the area. Severe weather is not expected, and rainfall totals look to stay under an inch. Behind the front, winter cold returns for the 2nd half of the week with highs in the 50s & lows in the 30s!
