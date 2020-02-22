Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

MIAMI (AP) — A Mexican scientist accused of spying for Russia in Miami will be detained without bail for now. A federal judge said Friday that 35-year-old Hector Cabrera Fuentes could seek release on bail after he hires a private lawyer. An FBI affidavit says Cabrera was tasked by Russia's intelligence service to track down a vehicle owned by a U.S. government informant. The FBI says the informant had previously provided information to the U.S. about Russian intelligence operations. The FBI says Cabrera and one of his two wives carried out the mission on Valentine's Day, and Cabrera was detained Sunday. Cabrera is a microbiologist working in Singapore.