Muscogee County teacher nominated for national award

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A teacher in Muscogee County received a big surprise.
Eric Crouch, a fifth grade teacher at Double Churches Elementary School, is nominated for the National Life Changer of the Year Award. The school made the announcement Friday.
The school said Crouch is a worthy recipient of the honor and is glad his efforts are being recognized outside of the local community. Crouch said none of this would be possible without the amazing team he works with every day.
"To be recognized with the same group of people, those incredible educators, is just humbling,” said Crouch. “And again, we get into this work to do great things for kids. So, when something like this happens, we know that it's because of the great team that comes together that makes it happen. It's a huge honor to be a part of a team like that."
Crouch is ranked No. 5 out of the 850 teachers nominated. He will attend an awards ceremony later this year in Florida where the grand prize winner will be announced.
