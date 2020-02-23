Columbus mothers and daughters gather for luncheon at Liberty Theatre

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Mothers and daughters got a chance to attend a Mother-Daughter Luncheon with several vendors for women at the Liberty Theatre in Columbus.
Their goal for the event is to create a safe space for open and honest conversations about legacy and loss.
Tough questions that were tackled include:
- What can I do to improve my relationship with my mom?
- What are some things we can do together to promote healthy conversation?
- What has my mom taught me that I can teach my children and continue the legacy?
- What do I miss most about my mom?
“It’s such a taboo and very sensitive topic and so it was important for me to bring women of different backgrounds who have experienced loss, and also women who have daughters, just to encourage and inspire them to have that open and honest conversation about loss," said Curator La’Cori Arnold.
Arnold readily admits that her relationship with her mother was strained for a very long time, which, ironically, seemed to strengthen her relationship with her Nana.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.