Dylan: Rainy weather returns Monday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A cold front will push into the Southeast on Monday. Ahead of it, numerous showers will break out, overspreading the Chattahoochee Valley Monday night into Tuesday morning. A few rumbles of thunder are possible, but severe weather is not a concern. Showers will end from west to east during the day on Tuesday, though pesky clouds will linger into possibly Wednesday.
A stronger cold front will push across the area Wednesday afternoon, kicking out the clouds, and bringing back winter cold to the region. Despite abundant sunshine Thursday, highs will struggle to get out of the 40s! Chilly weather continues for the rest of the week, with highs in the 50s, and lows near freezing each night.
Next rain chance won’t be until at least Saturday.
