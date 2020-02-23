Keep Columbus Beautiful hosts Arbor Day celebration

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Keep Columbus Beautiful and community partners hosted their National Arbor Day at Cooper Creek Park today.
Arbor Day focuses on planting more trees and educating the public on the importance of tree preservation.
Activities include a free, engaging educational event, tree climbing demonstrations, vendors and many more.
The Spencer High School Green Team and Girl Scouts of Columbus joined in to help plant a tree.
“A lot of people do not know why we celebrate Arbor Day, which is why we do a big celebration so people can learn that we don’t just plant trees to make them look good, we plant tree to provide a source of life, so we do things like Arbor Day to make it a festival, make it fun for the kids and a family activity," said Keep Columbus Beautiful Executive Director Charnae Johnson.
Georgia Urban Forestry Coordinator Susan Granbery led today’s ceremony and Mayor Pro Tem Gary Allen presented a proclamation.
