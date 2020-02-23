Norfolk State looks to sweep BCU

SAVVY VETERANS: Both of these teams have depended heavily on their seniors this year. Cletrell Pope, Isaiah Bailey, Malik Maitland, Wali Parks and Leon Redd have combined to account for 71 percent of Bethune-Cookman's scoring this season. For Norfolk State, Jermaine Bishop, Steven Whitley and Kashaun Hicks have combined to score 42 percent of the team's points this season, including 48 percent of all Spartans points over their last five.JUMPING FOR JERMAINE: Bishop has connected on 38.3 percent of the 206 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 12 for 31 over the last three games. He's also made 85.5 percent of his foul shots this season.