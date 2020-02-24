City of Auburn debuts new app for residents to access city services

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The City of Auburn wants to make accessing city services easier for all of their residents, so they are debuting a brand new app.
The Auburn FixIt app allows residents to communicate directly with local government and non-emergency reports and requests.
Users can submit a request from anything from a missing pet to a missed recycling pickup and everything in between directly to the person in charge of that and track the request from submission to completion.
“Auburn FixIt is another great example of how we’re making the services we provide more transparent and accessible to all of our residents,” said Auburn City Manager Jim Buston. “With more than 65,000 residents, we know that this tool will empower those walking, driving and living in our City to help us identify issues that need our attention. We want to hear from our residents, and we look forward to using the info they share to help further improve our City services.”
IT leaders with the city will host two open houses to help you get acquainted with the app from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 5 at the Auburn Public Library and from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10 at the Boykin Community Center.
