Comic-lovers unite at Coca-Cola Space Science Center for annual Toy & Comic Book Show

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus State University’s Coca-Cola Space Science Center hosted its annual Toy and Comic Book Show over the weekend.
The day was filled with people of all ages sharing their love for comics, toys, art and more.
Attendees were able to buy and sell collectable items.
The show has been hosted twice a year for the last 15 years.
Coordinator of Visitor Services, Dutch Cummings, says it is an event for the whole family.
“Now we get a lot of families, we get a lot of children like to come down. We do a lot of stuff for kids. We do a lot of things for kids, like drawing, a quick draw contest, you know, Star Wars lightsaber training outside. So, lots of different things," said Cummings.
If you missed out on the fun over the weekend, you have another chance to visit the show when it returns on Aug. 23.
