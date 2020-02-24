Gov. Kay Ivey and Ala. officials confirms coronavirus passengers will not be quarantined in Anniston

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Reports of American passengers from the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan exposed to the coronavirus possibly being quarantined at the Center for Domestic Preparedness in Anniston, Alabama left some east Alabamians uneasy.
One east Alabama woman said “It’s a virus, it’s no cure. People can easily die from it, so people need to know and people need to be aware.”
This comes following a press release from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Friday evening.
Alabama officials were reportedly not aware of this decision. Governor Kay Ivey issued a statement Saturday, saying the press release from HHS may have been sent out prematurely and a decision had not been made yet.
Sunday, Governor Ivey and other Alabama officials announced that after conversations with President Trump, the administration will not be sending any coronavirus victims from the cruise ship to Anniston.
An east Alabama woman said she felt a decision needed to be made on where the passengers exposed to coronavirus will be held.
“It still makes me feel some type of way because diseases spreads, virus spreads, bacteria spreads. Quarantine is the safest thing so it doesn’t go anywhere.”
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.