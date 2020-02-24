GUEST SEGMENT: Urban League Young Professionals want you to know your rights

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Urban League Young Professionals want to make sure that you know your rights under the U.S. Constitution and what to do if you feel those rights have been violated.
They are hosting an event to help you learn just that. The purpose of the free event is to inform people of the constitutional rights when interacting with law enforcement.
“If you are old enough to drive a car, you should be at this event,” says Pavielle Bookman, Chair of Policy and Procedure with the Urban League Young Professionals.
Bookman says that between 50 and 60 million people interact with law enforcement officers annually.
The event will inform people of their rights, give tips to reduce the risk of harm and what you should do if you feel your rights have been violated.
The free event is open to the public and being held in the Columbus Public Library Auditorium on Feb. 27 at 6:00 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.