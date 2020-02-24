Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — T.J. Gibbs scored 19 points and made 5-of-6 3-pointers, John Mooney notched his nation-leading 22nd double-double with 19 points and 12 rebounds, and hot-shooting Notre Dame rolled to an 87-71 victory over Miami. Prentiss Hubb added 15 points and 10 assists as the Fighting Irish won for the sixth time in eight games. DJ Vasiljevic, Isaiah Wong and Harlond Beverly each scored 12 points for the Hurricanes, who saw their three-game win streak snapped. Notre Dame converted 14 of 31 from 3-point range, including 10 of 18 in the first half while building a 48-29 lead.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Ryan Newman says he suffered a head injury in his crash on the last lap of the Daytona 500 but didn't disclose details. Roush team president Steve Newmark opened a news conference before Sunday's race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway by reading a lengthy statement from Newman. The 42-year-old driver from Indiana apologized for not being at the track. He says he avoided internal organ damage and broken bones in the crash and is being treated for the head injury. There is no timetable for his return to racing. Ross Chastain will drive the No. 6 Ford on Sunday as Newman's streak of 649 consecutive starts comes to an end.
UNDATED (AP) — Defenseman Zach Bogosian went from having his contract terminated by the Buffalo Sabres to landing in the thick of the playoff race with the Tampa Bay Lighting. The Lightning signed Bogosian to a one-year, $1.3 million contract on Sunday. The 12-year veteran returns to the NHL after spending the past week in limbo. The Sabres suspended Bogosian for refusing to report to the minors last weekend, before placing him on unconditional waivers on Friday. The 29-year-old joins a Lightning team that sits second in the Atlantic Division standings with 85 points, five back of NHL-leading Boston.
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Fourth-seeded Reilly Opelka won two matches on Sunday, topping Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan 7-5, 6-7 (4), 6-2 for the Delray Beach Open championship. Opelka lives in Delray Beach and won his second career ATP title. He defeated second-seeded Milos Raonic of Canada 4-6, 7-6 (6), 6-3 in a rain-delayed semifinal, then returned to the court a few hours later for the final. The 6-foot-11 Opelka served 27 aces against the 5-foot-7 Nishioka.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Kiara Smith scored 26 points and Lavender Briggs scored 20 and Florida upset No. 22-ranked Arkansas holding off the Razorbacks late for an 83-80 win. Florida had the ball at their end of the floor clinging to an 83-80 lead with 1.5 seconds left. Arkansas' Chelsea Dungee stole the inbounds pass and dribbled across the timeline for a desperation heave which bounced off the backboard to end the game. The Gators had their last double-digit lead at 61-51 with 2:55 left in the third when Arkansas began the climb back. A'Tyanna Gaulden and Amber Ramirez led Arkansas with 17 points apiece.
STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Christian Vital scored 24 points and James Bouknight had 16 of his 19 points in the second half as UConn beat South Florida 78-71. Jalen Gaffney and Brendan Adams each added 10 points for Connecticut. Justin Brown scored 22 points and David Collins added 18 to lead USF, which has lost four straight. UConn led 65-62 before Vital ignited an 8-0 run with a step-back 3-pointer thatgave the Huskies control of the game. He and Bouknight scored 12 of UConn's final 13 points.
ATLANTA (AP) — Francesca Pan scored 23 points and Georgia Tech beat No. 17 Florida State, 65-62, giving the Yellow Jackets a season sweep. Georgia Tech won 67-52 on Jan. 9 at then-No. 11 Florida State and with their second win over the Seminoles improved their NCAA Tournament at-large prospects. Nicki Ekhomu finished 21 points for Florida State. A 6-0 surge got the Seminoles within a point of the Yellow Jackets with a minute left in the fourth quarter. But Georgia Tech sandwiched four free throws around a bucket by Kiah Gillespie and Ekhomu's 3-point try fell short to end the game.