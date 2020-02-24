Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Ryan Newman says he suffered a head injury in his crash on the last lap of the Daytona 500 but didn't disclose details. Roush team president Steve Newmark opened a news conference before Sunday's race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway by reading a lengthy statement from Newman. The 42-year-old driver from Indiana apologized for not being at the track. He says he avoided internal organ damage and broken bones in the crash and is being treated for the head injury. There is no timetable for his return to racing. Ross Chastain will drive the No. 6 Ford on Sunday as Newman's streak of 649 consecutive starts comes to an end.