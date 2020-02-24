Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

SEXUAL BATTERY ARREST
Florida man accused of raping woman lured with job prospect
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Police in Florida say a man dragged a woman unconscious to his truck and raped her after luring her to a restaurant with a job opportunity. The woman told Ormond Beach police that she met 43-year-old Jason Minton while at work, and they set up a lunch meeting to discuss a position at the company that employed him. Police say surveillance footage shows Minton dragging the woman unconscious through the restaurant's parking lot to his truck. Detectives say he took her to an unknown location and raped her, then drove her back to her car, where she was found later.
MANATEES RESCUED
Injured manatee, calf rescued in Florida waters
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A female manatee and its calf have been rescued after wildlife specialists found them injured in Florida. The South Florida Sun Sentinel reports the pair is being treated for wounds and infections at the Miami Seaquarium. The mother was found Saturday with boat strike wounds. The female calf has a wound on her underside. Rescuers initially spotted the mother on Tuesday swimming sideways, which indicates lung damage. On Wednesday, they swam away and disappeared. After Saturday's rescue, both were started on antibiotics, and veterinarians will drain liquid or air from the mother's chest.
WORKER KILLED
Worker killed from 16-story fall down Florida condo roof
DESTIN, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a worker was killed from a 16-story fall down the roof of a Florida condo building. The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office said Sunday that the cause of the accident is still under investigation. The 38-year-old man has not been identified by authorities. News outlets say the man was part of a roofing crew working on top of Silver Shells condominiums in Destin, a beach in the Florida Panhandle.
FATAL HIT-AND-RUN
Florida man arrested after girlfriend is dragged, run over
LAKE CITY, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a woman was dragged for several hundred feet on a Florida highway while holding onto the door of a truck before she lost her grip, was run over by the same vehicle and died. The Florida Highway Patrol arrested the woman's boyfriend early Sunday on a charge of leaving the scene of a crash that resulted in death. Troopers say 44-year-old Ryan Le Boss was driving the Ford pickup truck on Interstate 75 near Gainesville, Florida, on Saturday. Officials say the girlfriend was 48-year-old Eileen Bocca, and she died at a nearby hospital.
AP-US-PLANTATIONS-HIDDEN-HISTORY
US 'honor roll' of historic places often ignores slavery
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The National Register of Historic Places is the government’s official honor roll for more than 95,000 sites that are important to the story of the United States. Yet it’s also just another place where the U.S. largely skirts the evil of slavery on antebellum plantations. An Associated Press review found that register entries often ignore the topic of slavery or mention it only in passing. That includes the description of George Washington's Mount Vernon estate. Some entries are being updated to include the stories of slaves. But experts say the problem is rooted in a lack of concern for the stories of black people.
ROOMMATE KILLED
Officials: Florida man negligently fires gun, kills roommate
KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a Florida man shot and killed his roommate while improperly handling a gun in their apartment. The Osceola County Sheriff's Office says 23-year-old Anthonny Mendez shot Savannah Threatts, who was found dead in their Kissimmee, Florida home Friday. Deputies say Mendez was “negligently handling a firearm” when he ultimately shot his friend. Mendez was arrested on charges of manslaughter, violation of probation and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The suspect is being held at the Osceola Jail without bond. Jail records did not list an attorney for Mendez.
PUBLIC UTILITY SALE
Santee Cooper hearings to continue all week at SC Statehouse
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The complex discussions on whether to sell South Carolina's state-owned utility will continue all next week in Statehouse budget committees. The House Ways and Means Committee will enter the discussion Monday with a hearing where they will question state Department of Administration officials and private lawyers who helped evaluate the bids to buy Santee Cooper. The House committee will meet Tuesday with Florida's NextEra Energy, which wants to buy Santee Cooper. Wednesday's Ways and Means Committee meeting will be with Dominion Energy of Virginia, which is offering $1 billion to manage the state utility..
LEGISLATURE PREVIEW
Florida lawmakers still have much to do in final three weeks
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Legislature has three weeks left to finish its business. So far only one major issue that has passed both chambers in the first six weeks of the legislative session is a bill requiring girls under the age of 18 get a parent's permission before having an abortion. The House and Senate are still resolving differences in their proposed state budgets. Once that happens, more bills will pass. In the meantime, lawmakers will investigate a nonprofit group they believe has been abusing state money, and will take up issues that include drug sentencing laws and using drones to fight pythons.
CHINESE ARRESTED-NAVY BASE
Chinese man pleads guilty to photographing Florida Navy base
KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — A Chinese man has pleaded guilty to taking photographs of a U.S. Navy base in the Florida Keys. The Miami Herald reports 27-year-old Lyuyou Liao appeared in U.S. District Court in Key West on Friday, two months after he was arrested using a cellphone to take photos at the Naval Air Station. Liao has pleaded guilty to one count of photographing or sketching defense installations and now faces up to one year in prison. Three other Chinese nationals have also been charged with taking photos at the same Key West base since late 2018.
NEWSPAPER TRUCK FATAL CRASH
SUV crashes with Florida newspaper delivery truck, killing 2
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in Florida say two people have been killed and other two have been injured in a crash that involved a newspaper delivery truck. The Florida Highway Patrol says an SUV crossed the center line on a two-way road and hit a Tampa Bay Times delivery truck approaching from the opposite direction head-on. The newspaper employee was taken to a hospital in serious condition. A 17-year-old boy who was driving and a 17-year-old girl who was his passenger were killed in the crash. Another passenger was airlifted to a hospital in Tampa.