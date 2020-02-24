MEEF announces top 10 candidates for Muscogee Co. Teacher of the Year

MEEF announces top 10 candidates for Muscogee Co. Teacher of the Year
MEEF announced the Top Ten finalists for the Muscogee County School District Teacher of the Year.
By Alex Jones | February 24, 2020 at 10:48 AM EST - Updated February 24 at 10:48 AM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The top ten candidates for the Muscogee County Teacher of the Year have been announced.

The 2020 top ten finalists are:

  • Rachel Fahnestock, Aaron Cohn Middle School
  • Lisa Seegar, Britt David Magnet Academy
  • Sicily Coleman, Reese Road Leadership Academy
  • Karlyn McConnell, Columbus High School
  • Michele Gore, Dorothy Height Elementary School
  • Jamie Hagan, Double Churches Elementary School
  • Lara Allan Lasseter, Clubview Elementary School
  • Chelsie Rogers, Northside High School
  • Tammy McBee, Mathews Elementary
  • Lisa Elliott, River Road Elementary School

The 2020 Teacher of the Year is determined by the Muscogee Excellence in Education Foundation.

Congrats to the 2020 Teacher of the Year Top Ten! Rachel Fahnestock - Aaron Cohn Middle School, Lisa Roberts Seegar -...

Posted by Muscogee Educational Excellence Foundation on Thursday, February 20, 2020

Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.