MEEF announces top 10 candidates for Muscogee Co. Teacher of the Year

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The top ten candidates for the Muscogee County Teacher of the Year have been announced.
The 2020 top ten finalists are:
- Rachel Fahnestock, Aaron Cohn Middle School
- Lisa Seegar, Britt David Magnet Academy
- Sicily Coleman, Reese Road Leadership Academy
- Karlyn McConnell, Columbus High School
- Michele Gore, Dorothy Height Elementary School
- Jamie Hagan, Double Churches Elementary School
- Lara Allan Lasseter, Clubview Elementary School
- Chelsie Rogers, Northside High School
- Tammy McBee, Mathews Elementary
- Lisa Elliott, River Road Elementary School
The 2020 Teacher of the Year is determined by the Muscogee Excellence in Education Foundation.
