Mothers gather in Columbus for anti-violence march

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - People in the Columbus community gathered along side city officials for the Mom’s Against Violence March on Saturday. Their intentions were to send a strong message to end gun violence in the city.
Natasha Freeman is a Columbus woman who attended the march. She said “It’s important for us to come together like this and support each other and bring awareness to violence and it needs to stop.”
After seeing 41 murders in 2019, people in the Columbus area are saying they have had enough. They took action by marching from the Delta Sigma Theta house on Forrest Rd., to New Revival Church.
All in all, an effort to bring people together to end gun brutality. After the march, families of victims shared their stories to raise awareness. One Columbus man spoke about losing two of his nephews, less than a year apart, the senseless shootings.
“This gun violence stuff you know, it hurts a lot of people. You know, I’m a uncle. I’m not a mother. I’m a uncle and it hurt me," said Ronnie Simmons.
The march was hosted by Tanya Weaver. She is the mother of Dontrell Williams, a Columbus State University student and U.S. Army veteran who was killed while working an overnight shift at Circle K. She said this is an event she wants to host annually.
“I expect to do something every six months, every year. Something to keep it alive, to keep it going and to bring more awareness to what’s been going on," said Weaver.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.