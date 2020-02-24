Opelika police release sketch of man impersonating an officer

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika police are releasing a sketch of a man who is reportedly impersonated an officer and sexually groped a young woman after conducting a traffic stop.
The victim was able to work with a sketch artist to create a composite sketch of the man who is believed to be in his mid-to-late forties.
He is described as being between 5′10″ and 6′0″ and approximately 160 pounds. The victim reported that the uniform the man was wearing was baggy on him.
The victim reported that it appeared he had trouble growing a full beard because of his sruffy, patchy facial hair. He also has a gold tooth on the bottom left side of his jaw toward the front and talked out of the side of his mouth.
Anyone with information is asked to contact OPD at 334-705-5220.
