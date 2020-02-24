Pure Taqueria opens its doors in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A new hip, loud and sophisticated restaurant is now open in north Columbus.
Pure Taqueria is located on Veterans Pkwy. and is now open for customers.
The Atlanta-based restaurant is known for their laid-back atmosphere with delicious Mexican cuisine.
Columbus Chamber of Commerce members and staff from the restaurant were attendance as a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held earlier on Feb. 24.
“This is kind of like a hide that we are going to make your day a little better. It’s kind of like going to Disneyland and then you go back home. It’s a place to hang out with your friends and then you go back home and that’s what it’s all about,” said General Manager Dennis B. Utterfield.
The Columbus location marks the seventh Pure Taqueria throughout the state of Georgia.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.