Rainy Start to the Week

Clouds will be stubborn to budge today, but a few breaks of sunshine are possible Tuesday and Wednesday before we look much drier (and colder!) on Thursday. A strong cold front moving through the Southeast will bring another blast of Arctic air for the latter half of the week, putting morning lows near freezing Thursday through Sunday morning and highs in the 50s through the early part of the weekend. Overall though, finally the pattern looks drier for the end of February, apart from a stray shower possible with a passing disturbance on Saturday. The first week of March looks more seasonable for now with highs in the 60s and tracking another rain chance as early as Tuesday of next week.