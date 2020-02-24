Showers Hang Around Tonight & Part of Tuesday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Another good soaking was in the cards for the Valley on this Monday, and showers will continue at times tonight with a 20-30% coverage of rain sticking around on Tuesday. For Wednesday, we’ll also mention some isolated showers, but changes will be on the way with cooler temperatures moving in late in the afternoon. Highs will top out in the 60s, but the late afternoon and evening will be in the 40s and 50s. Going into Thursday and the weekend, we will see highs staying mostly in the 50s with the potential for a few spots to be near 60 on Sunday. Rain chances will be low with only a slight chance in the forecast Friday and Saturday. Most will stay dry this weekend and dry through the first part of next week. A warming trend will kick in early next week with our next decent chance of rain on next Wednesday.