Southern Roots Country Store & Cafe plants roots in the Fountain City

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A staple in the Crawford community is spreading its roots with its second location in the Fountain City.
Southern Roots Country Store & Cafe has announced that their second location will open soon along Broadway in Uptown Columbus.
The ‘Home of the Milkshake Momma’ will take over the space previously occupied by Mr. Ed’s on Broadway.
The store provides customers with ice cream, novelty ‘monster shakes,' foot longs, pecans, coffee, gifts and more.
Southern Roots Country Store & Cafe is currently hiring managers, cooks, wait staff and milkshake baristas. To apply, click here.
