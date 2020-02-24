St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School sixth grader wins regional spelling bee

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School sixth grader took home the top prize at the Georgia Region Six Spelling Bee.
Nash Maglione won first place at the Saturday spelling bee.
Maglione competed against seventeen other students at the Houston County Board of Education Building in Perry, Ga.
He won by correctly spelling back-to-back words: baklava and tandoori.
He will now move on to compete in the State Spelling Bee on Mar. 13. This marks the second year in a row that a St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School middle schooler has advanced to the State Spelling Bee.
