Traditions closing after three decades in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After serving the Columbus community for three decades, the owners of Traditions have decided to close their doors for good.
The Columbus Park Crossing store is gearing up for a store closing sale after the owners have made the “bittersweet” decision to retire and spend more time with family.
“We’re grateful to our wonderful friends and customers who’ve graciously supported us for so many years,” said the owners in a Facebook post announcing the closure.
The store, that specializes in engraving as well as other things, is currently closed to prepare for the store closing sale, but is set to reopen on Thursday, Feb. 27 at 12:00 p.m.
It is unclear when the store will officially close for good.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.