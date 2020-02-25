Attorney enters not guilty plea for Columbus man charged with 2019 fatal hit and run

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The case of a Columbus man accused of leaving the scene of a fatal accident in 2019 went to Recorder’s Court Tuesday.
36-year-old Eddie Riggins waived his right to appear. The court moved forward with hearing the case.
His attorney entered a plea of not guilty and the judge ruled to turn the case over to Superior Court.
The accident happened in January 20189near Victory Drive and Tiknor Drive and killed Laantonerus Moses. Riggins was arrested last Friday and faces charges of vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of an accident, and driving with a suspended license.
Riggins’ bond is set at $10,500.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.