Carver High band raising money to participate in Independence Day Parade in Washington, D.C.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Carver High School’s marching band was selected to represent the state of Georgia in the 2020 Independence Day Parade in Washington, D.C.
The band needs support to make it to D.C. One hundred students will play in the Independence Day Parade and get to experience the nation’s capital. So far, $45,000 has been raised for the trip and about $30,000 more is need.
"I think it's a milestone, not only for me, but for all of Columbus, honestly,” said a Carver High drum major. “We're really putting ourselves on the map in a sense."
"It's very humbling and it's something I never imagined would happen,” said band director Warren Williams. “But it's a blessing and I'm so very proud of the students."
To donate, you can send a check to Carver High School with attention listed as the band.
Carver High School is located at 3100 8th Street, Columbus, Ga. 31906.
